UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akram Durrani Granted Interim Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:51 PM

Akram Durrani granted interim bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUIF)'s leader and former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in NAB investigation against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF)'s leader and former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in NAB investigation against him.

The bench also served notices to the respondents and sought reply till December 18.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted the hearing on four separate bail petitions of Durrani.

The petitioner had sought pre-arrest bails in four cases pertaining to alleged holding of assets beyond known sources of income, bullet proof vehicle, recruitment in housing ministry and misuse of his authority.

The petitioner stated that previously the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had told this court that it was not going to arrest him in investigations against him. After the bench disposed of the petition, the NAB raided his house in Peshawar for his arrest.

The court granted interim bail to the former minister and sought NAB's reply till December 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Peshawar National Accountability Bureau Akram Khan Durrani Vehicle December Islamabad High Court Court Housing

Recent Stories

British rock band ‘Coldplay’ pays tribute to A ..

14 minutes ago

Lavrov Endorses Grassroot Contacts Among Armenians ..

37 seconds ago

CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Kazakhstan in Apr ..

11 minutes ago

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

42 minutes ago

Russian-Azerbaijani Military Cooperation Transpare ..

11 minutes ago

KSE-100 recedes after crossing 40,000 barrier

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.