Akram Durrani granted interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF)'s leader and former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in NAB investigation against him.

The bench also served notices to the respondents and sought reply till December 18.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted the hearing on four separate bail petitions of Durrani.

The petitioner had sought pre-arrest bails in four cases pertaining to alleged holding of assets beyond known sources of income, bullet proof vehicle, recruitment in housing ministry and misuse of his authority.

The petitioner stated that previously the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had told this court that it was not going to arrest him in investigations against him. After the bench disposed of the petition, the NAB raided his house in Peshawar for his arrest.

The court granted interim bail to the former minister and sought NAB's reply till December 18.