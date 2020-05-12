UrduPoint.com
Akram Durrani's Bail Extended Till June 4

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:16 PM

Akram Durrani's bail extended till June 4

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani till June 4, in illegal allotment of houses case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani till June 4, in illegal allotment of houses case.

The chief justice remarked that a new bench would be formed till next date to hear the case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on bail petition of Akram Durrani.

During the course of proceeding, the bench expressed displeasure on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over changing Investigation Officer (IO) and remarked that whether the department wanted to admit its mistake of inclusion of judges Names in illegal houses' allotment case.

What impression was being given by changing the IO, Justice Minallah asked.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the NAB had made the case controversial by adding names of judges in list of houses allottees.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded before the bench to give some time for assisting the court on this matter.

The chief justice observed that a new bench would be constituted to hear this case that was why this bench had not issued a show cause notice to NAB. He asked that whether the NAB had withdrawn the arrest warrants against Durrani to this.

The NAB prosecutor said it was taken back in compliance of court orders.

The court extended the interim bail of Akram Durrani and adjourned hearing of the case.

