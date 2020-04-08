(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani till May 12, in inquiries initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench also sought report from new investigation officer of cases against Durrani till next date of hearing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on bail petition of Akram Khan Durrani, a stalwart of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF). The bench dissolved after Justice Farooq expressed excused from hearing this case.

At the outset of hearing on this day, Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana apprised the bench that chairman NAB had withdrawn the arrest warrants against Durrani and prayed the court to dispose of the bail petition.

He said that the case inquiry officer had also been changed and now a senior officer had been given the task.

The chief justice remarked that the court would go into the depth of this matter. He said that the court had been dragged into the matter unnecessarily. The court said that let the new inquiry officer submit its report after completion of his work.

Meanwhile, the divisional bench dissolved after Justice Farooq disassociated himself from it. The new bench would be constituted by the chief justice until next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that four inquiries pertaining to bullet proof vehicles, appointment of director, illegal recruitment and assets beyond known sources of income were pending before the court.