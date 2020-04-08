UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akram Durrani's Bail Extended Till May 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Akram Durrani's bail extended till May 12

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani till May 12, in inquiries initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani till May 12, in inquiries initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench also sought report from new investigation officer of cases against Durrani till next date of hearing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on bail petition of Akram Khan Durrani, a stalwart of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF). The bench dissolved after Justice Farooq expressed excused from hearing this case.

At the outset of hearing on this day, Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana apprised the bench that chairman NAB had withdrawn the arrest warrants against Durrani and prayed the court to dispose of the bail petition.

He said that the case inquiry officer had also been changed and now a senior officer had been given the task.

The chief justice remarked that the court would go into the depth of this matter. He said that the court had been dragged into the matter unnecessarily. The court said that let the new inquiry officer submit its report after completion of his work.

Meanwhile, the divisional bench dissolved after Justice Farooq disassociated himself from it. The new bench would be constituted by the chief justice until next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that four inquiries pertaining to bullet proof vehicles, appointment of director, illegal recruitment and assets beyond known sources of income were pending before the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Akram Khan Durrani Vehicles May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi keen to lear ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respo ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up by 78 to 895, Deaths a ..

2 minutes ago

The experts guiding the world through the coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Ulema urge for individual prayers during Shab-e- B ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reaches 534 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.