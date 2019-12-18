The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani till January 1, in four inquiries carried by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the bail petition of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF)'s Leader Akram Durrani.

During the hearing, Durrani apprised the bench that his counsel was busy in any other court and prayed to extend his interim bail which was accepted by the bench.

The NAB prosecutor informed the bench that arrest warrants had been issued against Mr. Durrani. The court directed NAB to produce the arrest warrants against the accused on next hearing.

It may be mentioned that there were four inquiries underway against former housing minister Akram Khan Durrani pertaining to assets beyond sources of income, bullet proof vehicle and illegal appointment.

Meanwhile, the court also granted post-arrest bail to two co-accused including Mukhtar Badshah and Atif Malik against surety bonds worth Rs one million each.

The two persons were accused of preparing the fake domiciles for appointmentsin housing ministry.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the bail plea and stated that the accused could forge the documents after their release to this bench said that why the prosecution wanted the accused to stay in jail on government expenditures and subsequently granted them bail.