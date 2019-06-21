Akram Khan Durrani for formation of development fund for erstwhile FATA

Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani Friday proposed the formation of a development fund under FATA Development Act to ensure proper and fair utilization of funds allocated for merged districts

Starting debate on provincial budget 2019-20 in the assembly that met here with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair after two days recess, the leader of opposition said FATA funds sometime re-appropriated and diverted to other areas and to plug this practice, he suggested formation of a development fund for judicious utilization.

He also suggested devising a comprehensive plan and strategy of utilization and said that it is necessary to address longstanding deprivations and concerns of citizenry living in merged districts.

He also express concern over the allocation to Billion Trees Tsunami and said it is very strange a large area of forest was being perished in recent fires.

He said rumors have been circulating pointing that fires were started deliberately.

Highlighting the problems of erstwhile FATA, Akram Durrani said if government is sincere with FATA people, it should fulfill all the promise and pledges made to tribal people.

He also demanded of government to release salaries to employees working in Torghar, Battagram and other backward areas.

He said it is most unfortunate that only 9.5 billion rupees have been allocated for agriculture sector which is the backbone of provincial economy adding that farmers and stakeholders have not been invited while making policies affecting their fate.

Taxes have been imposed on farmers but the government has not taken any step to facilitate them, he said demanding restoration of Agriculture Development Authority to look into the problems of farmers.

Opposition leader also criticized retirement policy of provincial government and said increasing retirement age limit would increase unemployment in the province.

He said retirement policy would deny employment to 30,000 people annually and as many as 90,000 in three years.

He said our Currency has faced unprecedented devaluation and people of the country are being confronted with unbearable price hike, maintaining that prices of medicines have been increased with a ratio of 300 percent.

Durrani also criticized KPOGCL saying it is white elephant with unsatisfactory performance and productivity.

He said public should be informed about the work, expenditures and efficiency of KPOGCL.

He said Bannu, Kohat and Karak divisions are giving revenues of 37 billion rupees but allocation for these areas is nominal as compared to their contributions.

He also came hard on Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) and demanded formation of a commission to probe into the project.

He also demanded that house should be informed about the completion date of BRT project.