UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akram Khan Durrani For Formation Of Development Fund For Erstwhile FATA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Akram Khan Durrani for formation of development fund for erstwhile FATA

Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani Friday proposed the formation of a development fund under FATA Development Act to ensure proper and fair utilization of funds allocated for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani Friday proposed the formation of a development fund under FATA Development Act to ensure proper and fair utilization of funds allocated for merged districts.

Starting debate on provincial budget 2019-20 in the assembly that met here with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair after two days recess, the leader of opposition said FATA funds sometime re-appropriated and diverted to other areas and to plug this practice, he suggested formation of a development fund for judicious utilization.

He also suggested devising a comprehensive plan and strategy of utilization and said that it is necessary to address longstanding deprivations and concerns of citizenry living in merged districts.

He also express concern over the allocation to Billion Trees Tsunami and said it is very strange a large area of forest was being perished in recent fires.

He said rumors have been circulating pointing that fires were started deliberately.

Highlighting the problems of erstwhile FATA, Akram Durrani said if government is sincere with FATA people, it should fulfill all the promise and pledges made to tribal people.

He also demanded of government to release salaries to employees working in Torghar, Battagram and other backward areas.

He said it is most unfortunate that only 9.5 billion rupees have been allocated for agriculture sector which is the backbone of provincial economy adding that farmers and stakeholders have not been invited while making policies affecting their fate.

Taxes have been imposed on farmers but the government has not taken any step to facilitate them, he said demanding restoration of Agriculture Development Authority to look into the problems of farmers.

Opposition leader also criticized retirement policy of provincial government and said increasing retirement age limit would increase unemployment in the province.

He said retirement policy would deny employment to 30,000 people annually and as many as 90,000 in three years.

He said our Currency has faced unprecedented devaluation and people of the country are being confronted with unbearable price hike, maintaining that prices of medicines have been increased with a ratio of 300 percent.

Durrani also criticized KPOGCL saying it is white elephant with unsatisfactory performance and productivity.

He said public should be informed about the work, expenditures and efficiency of KPOGCL.

He said Bannu, Kohat and Karak divisions are giving revenues of 37 billion rupees but allocation for these areas is nominal as compared to their contributions.

He also came hard on Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT) and demanded formation of a commission to probe into the project.

He also demanded that house should be informed about the completion date of BRT project.

Related Topics

Assembly Tsunami Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Budget Agriculture Akram Khan Durrani Kohat Price Karak All Government Billion Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sult ..

27 minutes ago

Duterte May Visit Russia in October, No Final Date ..

1 minute ago

Researchers draw link between processed foods and ..

1 minute ago

Thailand Wants US Private Sector to Continue Inves ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Asks Top Judges to Quit

1 minute ago

Cabinet Division issues notification of Commission ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.