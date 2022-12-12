UrduPoint.com

Akram Waah Canal To Remain Closed For 17 Days For Repair

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Akram Waah canal to remain closed for 17 days for repair

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Executive engineer Akram Waah division has announced that due to annual maintenance and repair work Akram Waah will remain closed for 17 days with effect from 25th December 2022 to 11th January 2023.

The Executive Engineer has informed growers of Akram Waah and the water supply administration to arrange for the storage of water to avoid any inconvenience during the period of the canal's closure.

Related Topics

Water January December From

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

51 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

3 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

3 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.