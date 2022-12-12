Akram Waah canal to remain closed for 17 days for repair

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Executive engineer Akram Waah division has announced that due to annual maintenance and repair work Akram Waah will remain closed for 17 days with effect from 25th December 2022 to 11th January 2023.

The Executive Engineer has informed growers of Akram Waah and the water supply administration to arrange for the storage of water to avoid any inconvenience during the period of the canal's closure.