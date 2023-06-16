UrduPoint.com

AKRSP, Govt Of GB Ink Agreement To Enhance Youth Employment

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

AKRSP, Govt of GB ink agreement to enhance youth employment

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Agha Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Higher Technical & Special education Department have signed an agreement to elevate youth employment.

A grant of Rs 5 million from the European Union (EU) and the AK Foundation UK (AKF-UK) will fund vocational training for 200 youth in Gilgit, Nagar, and Astore districts.

The three-month training program aims to enhance their skills and job prospects, benefiting the GB region. The collaboration demonstrates commitment to socio-economic development and addresses unemployment challenges.

The initiative marks a positive step toward empowering the youth and fostering sustainable growth in the region.

Related Topics

Education European Union Job Gilgit Baltistan United Kingdom From Government Agreement Million Employment

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

22 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

2 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.