AKRSP, Govt of GB ink agreement to enhance youth employment

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Agha Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Higher Technical & Special education Department have signed an agreement to elevate youth employment.

A grant of Rs 5 million from the European Union (EU) and the AK Foundation UK (AKF-UK) will fund vocational training for 200 youth in Gilgit, Nagar, and Astore districts.

The three-month training program aims to enhance their skills and job prospects, benefiting the GB region. The collaboration demonstrates commitment to socio-economic development and addresses unemployment challenges.

The initiative marks a positive step toward empowering the youth and fostering sustainable growth in the region.