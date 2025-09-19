AKSSA Voices Concern Over Textbook Shortage In Dera Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A delegation of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subject Specialists Association (AKSSA), Dera Ismail Khan chapter, on Friday met District education Officer (Male) Dr. Mussarat Hussain Baloch to highlight the acute shortage of textbooks in government higher secondary schools.
The delegation, led by President Aqeel Ahmad Yousafzai and comprising General Secretary Dr. Habibullah Dotani, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Dhakki, and Press Secretary Attaullah Baloch, expressed concern that despite enrollment records and submitted demands, many schools had received only one-third of the required books.
They warned that the shortfall was seriously affecting the academic process.
Dr. Baloch assured the delegation that immediate action would be taken. He directed schools to provide updated data on enrollment, demands, and books received, and pledged to forward the matter to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Textbook board Peshawar for resolution.
Following the meeting, the AKSSA delegation visited the EMIS office, where Imran Ali Shah welcomed them and confirmed that official instructions, through emails, had already been issued to principals of all higher secondary schools to expedite the process.
Recent Stories
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 2035
Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 12
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijin ..
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on ..
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities
'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AKSSA voices concern over textbook shortage in Dera schools2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer in absentia offered for veteran Kashmiri leader, Abdul Ghani Bhat2 minutes ago
-
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia11 minutes ago
-
Five suspects killed during police encounter in Burewala12 minutes ago
-
DDWP approves 8 development schemes12 minutes ago
-
Snap checking teams recover 49 stolen vehicles12 minutes ago
-
Session on global politics held at Sialkot University12 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, over 5kg drugs recovered in Burewala12 minutes ago
-
Brother arrested for killing sister with Axe in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat issues flood losses report22 minutes ago
-
Karachi set to welcome over 100 countries for world’s largest 'Cultural Festival' starting October ..22 minutes ago
-
Mother, daughter killed in road mishap22 minutes ago