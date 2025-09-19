Open Menu

AKSSA Voices Concern Over Textbook Shortage In Dera Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

AKSSA voices concern over textbook shortage in Dera schools

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A delegation of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subject Specialists Association (AKSSA), Dera Ismail Khan chapter, on Friday met District education Officer (Male) Dr. Mussarat Hussain Baloch to highlight the acute shortage of textbooks in government higher secondary schools.

The delegation, led by President Aqeel Ahmad Yousafzai and comprising General Secretary Dr. Habibullah Dotani, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Dhakki, and Press Secretary Attaullah Baloch, expressed concern that despite enrollment records and submitted demands, many schools had received only one-third of the required books.

They warned that the shortfall was seriously affecting the academic process.

Dr. Baloch assured the delegation that immediate action would be taken. He directed schools to provide updated data on enrollment, demands, and books received, and pledged to forward the matter to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Textbook board Peshawar for resolution.

Following the meeting, the AKSSA delegation visited the EMIS office, where Imran Ali Shah welcomed them and confirmed that official instructions, through emails, had already been issued to principals of all higher secondary schools to expedite the process.

