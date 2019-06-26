UrduPoint.com
Akthar Mengal Demands Report Of Balochistan Committee Within Two Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:10 PM

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday said that committee constituted to resolve issues of Balochistan should prepare its report within two months

He stated this while addressing here in National Assembly after passage of a motion to constitute a special committee headed by Speaker. The Speaker is authorized to make nominations in the Committee, look into the issues of Balochistan and give recommendations to resolve them.

After passage of this motion, BNP Parliamentary Leader in National Assembly said, "I made a request to the all political parties to constitute a parliamentary committee to look into the issue of Balochistan; we want to solve the issue of Balochistan issue through democratic way".

Akhtar Mengal said that he had desire that people of country should be apprised about the problems of Balochistan through people's representatives.

"We are ready to work day and night with the committee to resolve the issues of Balochistan" he concluded.

