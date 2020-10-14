UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AKU, AKAH, UCA Launch Climate Change Documentary Series For South, Central Asia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

AKU, AKAH, UCA launch climate change documentary series for South, Central Asia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :In a bid to spotlight the dire consequences of climate change in Central and South Asia, the Aga Khan University (AKU), the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) and the University of Central Asia (UCA) launched a film series focusing on the catastrophic impact of the rapid melting of the world's largest repository of ice outside the polar regions.

Echoing the call to action of the Earth shot prize, Voices from the Roof of the World (VRW) will help local filmmakers produce impactful documentaries about the consequences of global warming for the wildlife and the 240 million people living among the world's highest mountains and the almost two billion people dependent on the great rivers that all begin herewww.aku.edu/vrw, according to a communiqué.

"The future of South and Central Asia will be decisively shaped by environmental conditions in the mountainous region stretching from Nepal to Kyrgyzstan," said Aga Khan University President Firoz Rasul. "We believe it is crucial to draw attention to what is happening, what is at stake and what can be done to address this looming crisis. 'We aim to reach millions of people through Voices from the Roof of the World, and to build support for efforts to protect the region's environment both for its inhabitants and the countless people who depend on its waters." "The people of the Himalayas, Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Pamir mountains live on the frontline of climate change, much like Pacific islanders and residents of the Bay of Bengal," said Onno Rühl, General Manager of the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat. "The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat works with them to protect their habitat and to ensure that they can thrive, even with the mounting danger.

By developing solutions and studying climate change adaptation, our work will benefit other people under similar threat, now and in the future. Not only will this project give vulnerable communities a voice, it will help others feel the starkness of the climate-change challenge." "Global warming is not coming. It is already here, and the University of Central Asia, through its Mountain Societies Research Institute, is uniquely placed in the region to respond to the challenges of climate change," said Dr. Bohdan Krawchenko, Dean of the Graduate school of Development at the University of Central Asia. "Voices from the Roof of the World can help in creating urgently needed awareness of issues such as water management and food security, and the potentially devastating impact of climate change on mountain communities."Voices from the Roof of the World (VRW) is based on an award-winning series of 52 half-hour documentaries called Giving Nature a Voice, created at the Aga Khan University's Graduate School of Media and Communications in Nairobi, Kenya (https://www.aku.edu/gnv/Pages/home.aspx). That series has already prodded policymakers, business leaders and citizens to take action, including banning plastic bags, stopping new coal fired energy plants and passing legislation to protect unregulated fisheries. VRW will use this proven model on the roof of the world.

"We are literally seeing the earth's future go up in flames. Only by working together across borders and cultures can we hope to stop this impending disaster. From farmers to filmmakers, from scientists to students, we can all play an important role in saving our planet," said Andrew Tkach, director of the Voices from the Roof of the World project.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Business Water Nairobi Kyrgyzstan Kenya Nepal Media All From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

12 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

20 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

23 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

24 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

24 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.