AKU Hosts Annual Moot On Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Development In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Leading voices in climate resilience, agriculture, and nutrition gathered in Karachi for the Annual Conference on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Development in Pakistan, hosted by the Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Institute for Global Health & Development (IGHD) in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Solutions Network Pakistan on Friday

The event united policymakers, researchers, and community members to deliberate on the impacts of climate change in Pakistan and globally, said a statement.

In his opening remarks, Professor and Founding Director of IGHD, Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta underscored the need of such discussions on impacts of climate change.

Keynote speakers Prof Sir Andrew Haines from the London school of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine; Dr Lynette Neufeld, Director food & Nutrition, Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO); and Dr Haris Gazdar from the Collective for Social Science Research, Pakistan shared insights on climate change impacts and future solutions.

In response, the speakers called for inclusive, equity-focused strategies to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left behind in adaptation efforts.

Well-designed climate mitigation actions across sectors could prevent millions of premature deaths worldwide each year in the near term and reduce climate risks. This includes nature-based solutions which have shown promise in past projects.

Chief Guest, Chairman of the Higher education Commission of Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said, “The challenges posed by climate change are monumental, but so are the opportunities to innovate and transform. Institutions like AKU are central to this transformation, connecting research to policy and practice to protect future generations.”

“As one of the region’s leading institutions,” said President of AKU Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, “we recognize our responsibility to tackle multifaceted challenges like climate change. Through collaborative research and partnerships, we aim to inspire solutions that strengthen resilience and ensure a sustainable future for Pakistan and beyond.”'

The two-day conference aims to outline solutions for climate change's impact on Pakistan’s agriculture, health, and nutrition, reaffirming AKU’s leadership in driving interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based sustainable development.

