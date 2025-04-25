AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta

The Aga Khan University (AKU) marked World Malaria Day with the launch of the Thatta Malaria Elimination Plan (TMEP), a pioneering project designed to eliminate malaria

“This is not just a health issue,” said Prof. M. Asim Beg, Principal Investigator and TMEP Project Lead, said a statement on Friday.

The launch event also introduced the Malaria Elimination Consortium, established by AKU in 2023 to support the national elimination strategy.

The Consortium laid the foundation for the TMEP as a locally grounded, data-driven response to malaria elimination.

The TMEP’s vision is ambitious – to transform Thatta into a malaria-free zone and create a replicable, sustainable model for elimination that can be scaled across Sindh, Pakistan, and other malaria-endemic regions globally.

Led by AKU, the Plan was established in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Sindh, and the Directorate of Malaria Control.

The Plan will also integrate findings from the international EFFORT clinical trial, which introduced novel treatment options for malaria.

Dr Salim Virani, Vice Provost Research at AKU, shared, “What made this trial unique was our commitment to testing treatment options as close to real-world conditions as possible.

The Thatta Malaria Elimination Plan aligns perfectly with this year’s World Malaria Day theme “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.”

The project also aims to achieve a strengthened health system with increased capacity for malaria diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance and a greater community involvement in malaria prevention and control, leading to long-term behavioral change and ownership at the grassroots level.