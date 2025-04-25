Open Menu

AKU, Local And Global Partners Launch Malaria Elimination Project In Thatta

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM

AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta

The Aga Khan University (AKU) marked World Malaria Day with the launch of the Thatta Malaria Elimination Plan (TMEP), a pioneering project designed to eliminate malaria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Aga Khan University (AKU) marked World Malaria Day with the launch of the Thatta Malaria Elimination Plan (TMEP), a pioneering project designed to eliminate malaria.

“This is not just a health issue,” said Prof. M. Asim Beg, Principal Investigator and TMEP Project Lead, said a statement on Friday.

The launch event also introduced the Malaria Elimination Consortium, established by AKU in 2023 to support the national elimination strategy.

The Consortium laid the foundation for the TMEP as a locally grounded, data-driven response to malaria elimination.

The TMEP’s vision is ambitious – to transform Thatta into a malaria-free zone and create a replicable, sustainable model for elimination that can be scaled across Sindh, Pakistan, and other malaria-endemic regions globally.

Led by AKU, the Plan was established in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Sindh, and the Directorate of Malaria Control.

The Plan will also integrate findings from the international EFFORT clinical trial, which introduced novel treatment options for malaria.

Dr Salim Virani, Vice Provost Research at AKU, shared, “What made this trial unique was our commitment to testing treatment options as close to real-world conditions as possible.

The Thatta Malaria Elimination Plan aligns perfectly with this year’s World Malaria Day theme “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.”

The project also aims to achieve a strengthened health system with increased capacity for malaria diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance and a greater community involvement in malaria prevention and control, leading to long-term behavioral change and ownership at the grassroots level.

Recent Stories

AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elim ..

AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad nears polio campaign goal after 5 days

Islamabad nears polio campaign goal after 5 days

5 minutes ago
 Inter-University drama festival concluded

Inter-University drama festival concluded

5 minutes ago
 All private educational institutions working under ..

All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tom ..

16 minutes ago
 LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, deve ..

LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues

17 minutes ago
MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

21 minutes ago
 Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian ..

Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced

21 minutes ago
 Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fai ..

Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression

21 minutes ago
 Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online ..

Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

23 minutes ago
 PM commends security forces for eliminating six Kh ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

23 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority righ ..

Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggres ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan