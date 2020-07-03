UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AKU, Partners Launch Free Mental Health Therapy Training For Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

AKU, partners launch free mental health therapy training for parents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Aga Khan University (AKU) has partnered with a range of organizations to launch free, online capacity building sessions for parents of children with mental health issues and developmental disorders whose treatment has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release here on Friday, the initiative brings together professionals from across the country including developmental paediatricians, speech and occupational therapists, child psychiatrists, pediatric psychologists and student volunteers.

The sessions will see parents receive training on how to deliver rehabilitative care and essential therapies at home if they are unable to access the usual support.

Direct sessions between therapists and adolescents facing psychological challenges willalso be offered.

Related Topics

Student From

Recent Stories

The Maxwells: scandal and conspiracy

6 minutes ago

KP govt giving due opportunities to women: Abdul K ..

6 minutes ago

Remy quits Lille for promoted Benevento in Italy

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt submits report regrading trees cutting ..

6 minutes ago

TMA Gambit spray streets, Madrasas, Masajids, offi ..

17 minutes ago

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' after Maxwell arrest

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.