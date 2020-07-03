AKU, partners launch free mental health therapy training for parents

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Aga Khan University (AKU) has partnered with a range of organizations to launch free, online capacity building sessions for parents of children with mental health issues and developmental disorders whose treatment has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release here on Friday, the initiative brings together professionals from across the country including developmental paediatricians, speech and occupational therapists, child psychiatrists, pediatric psychologists and student volunteers.

The sessions will see parents receive training on how to deliver rehabilitative care and essential therapies at home if they are unable to access the usual support.

Direct sessions between therapists and adolescents facing psychological challenges willalso be offered.