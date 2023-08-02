Open Menu

AKU Partners With Gilgit-Baltistan Govt To Develop Teacher Capacity

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Aga Khan University (AKU) and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have signed an agreement to improve the quality of teaching practices in GB schools.

The agreement was signed under the guidance of AKU's President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The project, titled "Education Fellows: A Pilot Project on Hiring of Education Fellows and Improving Quality of Pedagogy in Gilgit-Baltistan," will be implemented by Aga Khan University's Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) in collaboration with a consortium comprising Karakorum International University (KIU), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Knowledge Platform (KP).

The project will focus on selecting and preparing 1,000 new teachers at the primary, middle, and secondary school levels in government schools.

It will provide education in pedagogy, foundations of education, classroom management, learners and learning theories, game-based teaching, community engagement and educational technology.

"We are excited to partner with the School Education Department, Government of GB on this important project," said Professor Anjum Halai, Regional Vice-Provost at AKU.

"It has the potential to make a significant impact on the quality of education in GB, and we are proud to be working with our partners to ensure its success." During his remarks, Mr Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Chief Secretary GB, assured all partners of the GB government's commitment to enhancing the status of education in the region. "This project is a key part of our strategy to improve the quality of pedagogy in our schools, and we are confident that it will be a success," he said.

"The programme shows the recognition of teachers at the centre of quality education. The ultimate aim is to help every student have a flourishing life through independence of thought, creative expression and quest for social justice," noted Dr Farid Panjwani, the Dean of AKU-IED.

Representatives from LUMS, KP and KIU also spoke to highlight various aspects of the project and the way it is likely to impact student outcomes.

