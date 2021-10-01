UrduPoint.com

AKU School Of Nursing, Midwifery Conducts Capacity Building Training

Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

AKU School of Nursing, Midwifery conducts Capacity Building Training

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Aga Khan University, school of Nursing and Midwifery conducted COVID-19 Capacity Building Training for Nurses, Midwives, Lady Health Visitors and other Patient Care staff at District Headquarter Hospital Gahkuch, Ghizer District.

This capacity building workshop was conducted with the support of European Civil Protection, Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and Aga Khan Foundation (AKF).

In collaboration with the Health Department Gilgit, the team of trainers from AKU trained 20 participants in COVID-19: Infection Prevention and Control and Effective Patient Care at this facility.

