AKU to assist in improving COVID-19 patients' treatment standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and Aga Khan University (AKU) on Wednesday partnered to improve treatment standards for critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Statement issued by the ministry said that Aga Khan University has partnered with Pakistan's health ministry to offer a range of training, tele-consultations, and assessment of ICU facilities across the country aimed at supporting treatment for hospitalized, ill COVID-19 patients.

The initiative between the University and the Health Services Academy, a public sector health institute, working under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, was launched today.

"Our priority is to bolster the healthcare system's capacity to deal with hospitalised patients," said Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health. "This partnership will contribute to the national effort to improve recoveries and save lives." The agreement will see the University offer training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff across Pakistan on the care for COVID-19 patients.

Healthcare workers taking care of hospitalized, ill COVID-19 patients can also access support through teleconsultations. Given the complexity of care, the University has developed a simple, cost-free platform that connects healthcare workers with experts within minutes.

The agreement will also see the University support the Federal government's countrywide 'We Care' initiative to train 50,000 healthcare workers on the proper use of personal protective equipment.

AKU is the Sindh lead for the project and master trainers from AKU's school of Nursing and Midwifery and Medical College will complete the training of 10,000 healthcare workers across the province over the next few weeks.

"We are proud to partner with AKU for the training of healthcare workers. We must do everything to protect and safeguard our health workforce without whom we cannot possibly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic," said Health Services academy Vice Chancellor Dr Assad Hafeez.

Under the initiative, AKU will also conduct an assessment of the capacity of intensive care units across the country's nine provincial and 150 national hospitals. The study will lead to the development of a checklist and recommendations on how to improve utilization of Pakistan's critical care capacity.

"We are so honoured and ready to support national efforts taken by the Government of Pakistan to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country," said Medical College Dean Dr Adil Haider. "Through our teleconsultation service, knowledge and capacity building training we will work together as one to save lives."This initiative is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Doctors who are treating hospitalized, ill COVID-19 patients and need consultation with a COVID-19 treatment expert or a critical care expert, can call the COVID Tele-ICU Hotline for Physicians at +92 21 3486 2100.