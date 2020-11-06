UrduPoint.com
AKUH Launches Early Childhood Parenting Clinic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) launched its Early Childhood Parenting Clinic keeping in view the importance of supporting parents in their early parenting journey, at the Stadium Road campus here on Friday.

This clinic will focus on making parents resourceful to make their child's early development well-rounded and strong, said a statement.

The parents will become more aware of child's developmental needs at this clinic and they will be provided necessary support.

Interim CEO, AKUH, Shagufta Hassan, Dean AKU Medical College Dr. Adil Haider, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Asim Belgaumi, Chief Nursing Officer Salma Jaffer and others also attended the event.

The Early Childhood Parenting Clinic will provide a wide range of integrative programs, including group-based consultations and one-to-one referrals for innovative parenting solutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

