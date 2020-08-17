(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has launched, Child Connect, a free-of-cost one-stop solution for parents, on Monday, with a view the importance of quick first response in children's care.

This solution revolves around the understanding that children are often unable to fully communicate the pain of their illness and need early intervention for ailment relief, said a statement.

The Children's Hospital of the AKUH aims to enhance its delivery of care and attend to every patient based on the level of their medical needs and urgency.

Parents can now call the AKUH helpline to get connected to an on-call Paediatric Clinician for medical advice, completely free-of-cost.

Based on the child's medical history, the Paediatric Clinician will provide a diagnosis and the next course of action the parents should take. Where needed, Child Connect will provide the next-steps in the child's treatment plan, including necessary prescription and facilitation with appointments and Emergency care.

The launch ceremony was attended by the leadership of AKU and AKUH, Interim CEO, AKUH Shagufta Hassan, Dean AKU Medical College Dr. Adil Haider and other notables.