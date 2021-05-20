UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Aqsa Mosque Equally Important For 1.5 Bln Muslims: Fehmida Jamali

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Al-Aqsa Mosque equally important for 1.5 bln Muslims: Fehmida Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali Thursday said the Al-Aqsa Mosque was not only important for Palestine but also equally for 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. The PTI leader, in a statement, said the Al-Aqsa Mosque was islam's third holiest place after Makkah and Madinah.

She reminded the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the Israeli aggression against Palestine was a "massacre" not "conflict," as Israeli warplanes continued to bomb and destroy civilian and residential sites in the besieged Gaza.

"It is not a conflict but a massacre by an occupation power and the UN needs to enforce its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people against Israel's state terrorism," she added.

Fehmida Jamali said the situation in Palestine was becoming a major threat to peace and security in the middle East and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take a concrete stance against Israeli attacks.

She stressed that the violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against innocent worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and children in occupied territories were against humanitarian norms and international law.

Fehmida Jamali underlined the need for urgent steps by the world powers "to stop the Israeli attacks, protect the civilian population, facilitate engagement of the parties, and ensure a just and lasting solution based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state vision".

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Makkah Middle East Mosque Muslim Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

36 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

51 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

52 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.