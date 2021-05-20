Al-Aqsa Mosque equally important for 1.5 bln Muslims: Fehmida Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali Thursday said the Al-Aqsa Mosque was not only important for Palestine but also equally for 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. The PTI leader, in a statement, said the Al-Aqsa Mosque was islam's third holiest place after Makkah and Madinah.

She reminded the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the Israeli aggression against Palestine was a "massacre" not "conflict," as Israeli warplanes continued to bomb and destroy civilian and residential sites in the besieged Gaza.

"It is not a conflict but a massacre by an occupation power and the UN needs to enforce its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people against Israel's state terrorism," she added.

Fehmida Jamali said the situation in Palestine was becoming a major threat to peace and security in the middle East and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take a concrete stance against Israeli attacks.

She stressed that the violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against innocent worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and children in occupied territories were against humanitarian norms and international law.

Fehmida Jamali underlined the need for urgent steps by the world powers "to stop the Israeli attacks, protect the civilian population, facilitate engagement of the parties, and ensure a just and lasting solution based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state vision".