QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Central Vice President of women wing, Fehmida Kausar Jamali said on Thursday that Al-Aqsa Mosque is islam's third Holiest after Makkah and Madinah and urged United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to call Israeli aggression against Palestine a "massacre" not "conflict," as Israeli warplanes continued to bomb and destroy civilian and residential sites in besieged Gaza.

"It is not a conflict but a massacre by an occupation power and UN needs to enforce its responsibility to protect the Palestinian people against Israel's state terrorism", she said in a statement issued here.

Fehmida Jamali stated Aqsa is not only for Palestine but it's a matter of importance for 1.5 billion Muslims. I believe Umma should be united, come what may. It is the place from where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the heavens to meet God Almighty with all the prophets with him, she mentioned.

She also said the situation was becoming a major threat to peace and security in the middle East; If the Organization of Islamic Cooperation does not take a concrete stance against Israeli attacks, it will discredit its own existence.

She stressed that the violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against innocent worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and children in occupied territories are against humanitarian norms and international law.

Fehmida Jamali further underlined the need for urgent steps by the world powers to stop the Israeli attacks, protect the civilian population, facilitate engagement of the parties, and ensure a just and lasting solution based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state vision.