Al Aqsa Trust organizes seminar to review situation of thalassemia affected children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Al Aqsa Welfare Trust here Tuesday organized a seminar to review the overall situation of thalassemia affected children in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and across the country during and after COVID-19 situation. It was reiterated that the thalassemia affected children need more attention of the society through blood donation.

Addressing a seminar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Vice Chairman Bahria Town Haji Amjad Mehmood called upon philanthropists to come forward and help the needy persons suffering from thalassemia. He also highlighted the important role of the government in unique welfare activity of saving lives and assured that he would utilize all his resources; both in person and as elected representative.

He lauded the untiring efforts of the President Al Aqsa Welfare Trust for providing assistance and relief to the much needy segments of the society.

President Al Aqsa Welfare Trust Muhammad Hameed Khan, while highlighting the aim and various areas of welfare activities of the Trust, said that the volunteers of the Trust were engaged in identifying the deserving people, particularly the children patients with thalassemia in AJK and rest of the country for extending them relief for the last twenty years.

He said we don't ask for donations from public rather help the needy patients through besides providing them other amenities of life.

He also offered his gratitude to the government, armed forces, media, political and religious leaders and the people for helping them to look after thalassemia affected children.

Later, the chief guest distributed cash assistance among thalassemia affected children.