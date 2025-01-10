Al-Azhar University To Establish Campus In Pakistan, Strengthening Educational Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Al-Azhar University, one of the oldest and most prestigious centers of Islamic learning, has announced plans to open a campus in Pakistan, strengthening ties between the two nations and focusing on promoting women’s education and deepening understanding of Islamic teachings and Arabic culture.
The announcement was made during a meeting between Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan's Minister for Federal Education, and Dr. Nazir Mohamed Ayad, the Grand Mufti of Egypt. Dr. Ayad expressed the importance of this collaboration in strengthening the educational landscape of both countries.
He also emphasized the value of learning Arabic to fully grasp the true teachings of Islam, while highlighting Al-Azhar University’s strong support for women's education, with over 40% of its students being women.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the strong Islamic and cultural ties between Egypt and Pakistan. He noted that both countries share ancient civilizations among the oldest in the world.
The minister further discussed the upcoming International Girls Conference in Pakistan on January 11-12, celebrating the initiative by Islamic countries to promote girls' education. He clarified that islam supports the education of both men and women, dispelling misconceptions about the prohibition of women’s education in Islam.
He stressed that the Pakistani government prioritizes equal educational opportunities for women.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged greater collaboration between Egypt and Pakistan in advancing girls' education, emphasizing that educating women is key to building a progressive society. He further reiterated that such efforts would help nurture future generations in alignment with the true teachings of Islam.
Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani assured full support from Pakistan’s Ministry of Education in establishing the Al-Azhar campus. To highlight the government’s commitment to equal educational opportunities for women, he noted that over 2,000 female students from colleges and universities across Pakistan have been invited to attend the International Girls Conference. He also informed Dr. Ayad that Arabic language classes have been introduced in all public schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to promote awareness of Islam’s true teachings.
The meeting, attended by Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, marked a significant step towards fostering educational and cultural cooperation between the two nations.
