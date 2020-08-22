(@fidahassanain)

A IHC division bench comprising Justice Ammir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will take up the appeal against convictioin of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Reference on Sept 1.

The bench will take up the appeal on September 1.

The NAB’s appeal against Nawaz Sharif seeking increase in his sentence has also been fixed for hearing. The court has also fixed for hearing an appeal against acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in flagship reference.

The development has taken place at the moment when

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to bring back former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz to Pakistan, the sources said on Saturday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to declare Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo “wanted” in Toshakhana reference.

The NAB also decided too approach court for implementation of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia referencec.

“NAB has also decided to approachh the government of the UK through Foreign Office to bring Nawaz Sharif back to country,” the sources said, adding that Islamabad High Court would also be informed about absconding of Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB officials said that Nawaz Sharif’s bail expired and he was an accused and absconder.

Previously, the counsel of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had withdrawn the pettion filed in the IHC against decision of Accountability Court to declare him “wanted” in Thoshakhana case.

Salman Shahbaz was declared “fugitive” and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons were also nominated in corruption cases and NAB was investigating against them.

“The PM has categorically said that the government will take all legal avenues to bring Nawaz Sharif back,” the sources said.

Last year ini November, Nawaz Sharif left for London twenty days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption. He went to London for medical treatment after being diagnozed with an immunse system disorder.