ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's appeal against his sentence in Al-Azizia reference on December 18.The IHC registrar office issued a cause list and the court has fixed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) petition in the same case to extend the erstwhile premier's sentence for hearing on the same day.

An IHC division bench - comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani - will conduct the hearing.A decision will be made regarding judge Arshad Malik's video case before Nawaz Sharif's main petition.

Nasir Butt - a central character in the video scandal - had requested to become party in the erstwhile premier's appeal.It is pertinent here to mention that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had requested to make five persons as eyewitnesses in the case including a British expert.