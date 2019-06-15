Al Azizia reference: NAB opposes plea seeking suspension of former PM Nawaz Sharif punishment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opposed the plea seeking suspension of sentence of Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opposed the plea seeking suspension of sentence of Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference.NAB has filed a reply in the Islamabad High Court to plea seeking suspension of former PM Nawaz Sharif sentence in Al Azizia reference.NAB Deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi has filed the reply in the IHC while taking the plea that Accountability Court has awarded 7 years imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif after over viewing the whole evidences.Nawaz Sharif is convict and he cannot be released on bail by suspending his punishment.NAB further said that appeal against punishment in Al Azizia reference is also sub-judice.

If appeal against punishment is fixed for hearing then the plea seeking suspension of punishment is not maintainable.NAB said that in the medical reports, no recommendation has been made for forthwith surgery of Nawaz Sharif and his condition is not so critical and there is no there is no threat to his life according to medical reports.Therefore court should dismiss his plea seeking suspension of punishment as it is non-maintainable.The hearing of the case will be conducted on June 19 in the IHC.NAB has sent advance copy of its written reply to counsels of Nawaz Sharif.It is vital to mention here that Accountability Court has handed down 7 years imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia Reference.