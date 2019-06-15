UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Azizia Reference: NAB Opposes Plea Seeking Suspension Of Former PM Nawaz Sharif Punishment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:37 PM

Al Azizia reference: NAB opposes plea seeking suspension of former PM Nawaz Sharif punishment

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opposed the plea seeking suspension of sentence of Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opposed the plea seeking suspension of sentence of Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference.NAB has filed a reply in the Islamabad High Court to plea seeking suspension of former PM Nawaz Sharif sentence in Al Azizia reference.NAB Deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi has filed the reply in the IHC while taking the plea that Accountability Court has awarded 7 years imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif after over viewing the whole evidences.Nawaz Sharif is convict and he cannot be released on bail by suspending his punishment.NAB further said that appeal against punishment in Al Azizia reference is also sub-judice.

If appeal against punishment is fixed for hearing then the plea seeking suspension of punishment is not maintainable.NAB said that in the medical reports, no recommendation has been made for forthwith surgery of Nawaz Sharif and his condition is not so critical and there is no there is no threat to his life according to medical reports.Therefore court should dismiss his plea seeking suspension of punishment as it is non-maintainable.The hearing of the case will be conducted on June 19 in the IHC.NAB has sent advance copy of its written reply to counsels of Nawaz Sharif.It is vital to mention here that Accountability Court has handed down 7 years imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia Reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau June Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

15 minutes ago

US Escalates Cyberattacks on Russia's Electric Gri ..

12 minutes ago

Journalist Ilyas Warsi has been killed: SSP Hydera ..

15 minutes ago

Fire Occurred in Building on Territory of Russia's ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.