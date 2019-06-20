UrduPoint.com
Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference ,IHC Rejects Nawaz's Bail Plea On Media Grounds

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.Earlier, the former prime minister had filed a plea in the IHC requesting the court to grant him bail on media grounds.

However, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, dismissed the petition after over an hour hearing.According to details, in the previous hearing, Nawaz Sharif's counsel had argued before the IHC that his client was suffering from multiple ailments and could only be treated abroad for which he should be granted bail.Counsel Khawaja Haris feared for Nawaz Sharif's life citing his health problems, including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

