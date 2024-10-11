Open Menu

Al Baik, GO Ink Strategic Partnership To Bring Saudi Expertise To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Al Baik, GO ink strategic partnership to bring Saudi expertise to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A memorandum of understanding was signed between Saudi Arabia's Al Baik food System Company and Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd (Go) under the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

Reflecting Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance exports of rich national expertise and open new horizons for Saudi commercial expansion globally, this agreement would explore the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership to set up and operate Al Baik restaurants in Pakistan, marking a key step in Al Baik's expansion strategy across the country.

The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, and high-ranking delegations from both Saudi and Pakistani sides in attendance.

This event is the result of the Saudi Ministry of Investment's persistent efforts to empower Saudi brands to expand internationally and enhance the Kingdom's standing in the global economic arena.

Go, in which Saudi Aramco has acquired a 40 percent stake, is a leading player in Pakistan's oil and gas sector. This partnership underscores the Kingdom's commitment to diversifying its economy and creating new growth opportunities in foreign markets.

This initiative highlights the crucial role played by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in realizing the objectives of Vision 2030 and reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a leading economic force both regionally and globally.

