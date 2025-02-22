Al-Bait Tour Operating company upholds legacy of pilgrim service with AI integration

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al-Bait Tour Operating Company, Muhammad Osama on Saturday expressed the company’s commitment to maintaining a century-old tradition of serving pilgrims while integrating modern technology for enhanced services.

In an exclusive interview, Osama revealed that although Al-Bait was formally established three years ago, his ancestors have been guiding and assisting pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques for the past 43 years.

He emphasized that the company's mission is to serve guests with excellence, and to achieve this, they are now leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance their services.

Al-Bait has established strong connections worldwide, particularly in Asia and South Asia, and operates with the highest levels of transparency.

Osama stressed that the company has set its own standards through hard work and dedication, ensuring that all partners and sub-tour operators adhere to the same principles of honesty and quality service.

He reaffirmed Al-Bait’s commitment to the ethical foundations laid by his ancestors and welcomed serious business partners, including those from Pakistan. However, he made it clear that there would be no compromise on quality and transparency, as trust, once lost, is difficult to regain.

With a vision of maintaining integrity and excellence, Al-Bait Tour Operating Company continues to expand its reach while upholding the values that have been the cornerstone of its service for nearly a century, he maintained.