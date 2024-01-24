Al-Balsam Team Performs 26 Operations To Treat Brain, Nerve Patients In Two Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) “Al-Balsam” Society for Training and Health Development team has performed 26 operations to treat brain and nerve patients during the first two days of its medical campaign in the Republic of Chad, which began on January 20 and continues till January 28, under the supervision of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
During the first day, the medical team of “Al-Balsam” Association was able to examine 180 patients and performed 8 interventional pain operations, which varied between brain tumours, cases of hydrocephalus, and congenital malformations of the brain and spinal cord, as well as cases of tuberculosis of the vertebrae, and many cases of disc herniations and degenerative diseases of the cervical vertebrae, said a press release on Wednesday.
The team also completed 18 operations on the second day of the medical campaign, which varied between cases of dural injections, stabilization of the lumbar vertebrae, installation of a cerebrospinal fluid drainage tube to treat hydrocephalus, repair of spina bifida, stabilization of the lumbar vertebrae, cartilage removal, and expansion of the neural canal.
For his part, the ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Chad, Amer Al-Shehri, participated in the launch of “Al-Balsam” Association campaign for training and health development, to treat brain and nerve patients for free.
The event also witnessed the participation of the Minister of Public Health and Prevention of the Republic of Chad, Dr. Abdelmajid Abdelrahim, and important figures from the Ministry of Health, as well as the General Director of Al Nahda Hospital, “Al Balsam” medical team, and the team of local doctors.
The visit of "Al Balsam" Association team to the Republic of Chad is the second work of the Association after signing the cooperation agreement with King Salman Relief Centre. Its beginning was a successful medical campaign in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan last November, which resulted in performing 112 heart surgeries, all of which were crowned with success.
