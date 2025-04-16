Al Balsam To Perform 95 Heart Surgeries, Catheterization Procedures In Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has launched a voluntary medical mission for heart surgery and catheterization in the Syrian Arab Republic, scheduled to run from April 15 to 22, 2025.
According to the KSrelief, the initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Al Balsam Association for Training and Health Development.
This project is part of KSrelief’s broader efforts to implement voluntary medical programs across various countries, providing vital healthcare services to individuals and families with limited financial means.
A 24-member medical team from the Balsam Association, comprising doctors, nurses, and technicians, arrived in Damascus the other day to commence preparations for the procedures, which will include both open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterizations for adult patients.
The team is working in partnership with a group of local Syrian doctors to ensure coordinated and effective care.
The project, being conducted at the University Hospital in Damascus, will perform a total of 95 operations, including 15 open-heart surgeries and 80 cardiac catheterizations. In addition, the team will conduct medical examinations to ensure comprehensive care for the patients.
Beyond the immediate medical interventions, the initiative also seeks to strengthen Syria’s healthcare capacity by training 15 local healthcare practitioners in key areas such as operating room protocols, intensive care, and general patient management, contributing to sustainable development in the country’s medical services.
