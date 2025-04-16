Open Menu

Al Balsam To Perform 95 Heart Surgeries, Catheterization Procedures In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Al Balsam to perform 95 heart surgeries, catheterization procedures in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has launched a voluntary medical mission for heart surgery and catheterization in the Syrian Arab Republic, scheduled to run from April 15 to 22, 2025.

According to the KSrelief, the initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Al Balsam Association for Training and Health Development.

This project is part of KSrelief’s broader efforts to implement voluntary medical programs across various countries, providing vital healthcare services to individuals and families with limited financial means.

A 24-member medical team from the Balsam Association, comprising doctors, nurses, and technicians, arrived in Damascus the other day to commence preparations for the procedures, which will include both open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterizations for adult patients.

The team is working in partnership with a group of local Syrian doctors to ensure coordinated and effective care.

The project, being conducted at the University Hospital in Damascus, will perform a total of 95 operations, including 15 open-heart surgeries and 80 cardiac catheterizations. In addition, the team will conduct medical examinations to ensure comprehensive care for the patients.

Beyond the immediate medical interventions, the initiative also seeks to strengthen Syria’s healthcare capacity by training 15 local healthcare practitioners in key areas such as operating room protocols, intensive care, and general patient management, contributing to sustainable development in the country’s medical services.

Recent Stories

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

27 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

8 hours ago
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

9 hours ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

9 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

10 hours ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan