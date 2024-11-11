Al-Farabi Kazakh National University In Almaty Remembers Allama Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Department of middle East and South Asia at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University recently hosted a special event titled "Iqbal's Readings" in honour of Renowned poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal Day.
The occasion was marked by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Ms. Rizwana Qazi, the Consul of Pakistan to Kazakhstan, and Mr. Walid Iqbal, the grandson of the legendary philosopher-poet, said a press release on Monday.
Other notable guests included Dr. Abdul Iqbal Rafiqui, Director of the Iqbal academy, and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan.
Dr. Em Natalia Borisovna the dean of the Oriental Studies Faculty Al-Farabi Kazakh National University welcomed the guests.
During the event, speakers highlighted Allama Iqbal’s invaluable contributions to Pakistan and the world, emphasizing his role in shaping the intellectual and political landscape of the subcontinent.
The students at the event performed renditions of Iqbal’s famous poems, bringing his words to life and adding to the rich celebration of his legacy.
The event served as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of Iqbal's philosophy and poetry, further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
It was a memorable occasion that underscored the shared cultural and intellectual ties between the two brotherly nations.
