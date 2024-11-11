Open Menu

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University In Almaty Remembers Allama Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty remembers Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Department of middle East and South Asia at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University recently hosted a special event titled "Iqbal's Readings" in honour of Renowned poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal Day.

The occasion was marked by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Ms. Rizwana Qazi, the Consul of Pakistan to Kazakhstan, and Mr. Walid Iqbal, the grandson of the legendary philosopher-poet, said a press release on Monday.

Other notable guests included Dr. Abdul Iqbal Rafiqui, Director of the Iqbal academy, and Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan.

Dr. Em Natalia Borisovna the dean of the Oriental Studies Faculty Al-Farabi Kazakh National University welcomed the guests.

During the event, speakers highlighted Allama Iqbal’s invaluable contributions to Pakistan and the world, emphasizing his role in shaping the intellectual and political landscape of the subcontinent.

The students at the event performed renditions of Iqbal’s famous poems, bringing his words to life and adding to the rich celebration of his legacy.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of Iqbal's philosophy and poetry, further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

It was a memorable occasion that underscored the shared cultural and intellectual ties between the two brotherly nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Kazakhstan Middle East National University Event Asia

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan