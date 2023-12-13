Al-Fateh Football Club wins championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The first U-14 boys football championship was played at Lasalle school

and College on Wednesday under the auspices of district sports department

and district Faisalabad football association.

Al-Fateh Football Club defeated Lasalle Football Club by 5-4 and won the title.

The third position was won by kids Football Club.

President District Football Association Hafiz Azhar Mahmood was chief guest

who distributed prizes among winners.

Total eight teams participated in the championship.