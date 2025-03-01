Al-Fateh Group Wins AIOU Employees' Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Al-Fateh group led by its President Sher Asif Satti won the annual elections (2025-27) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Employees' Welfare Association.
They got clear-cut majority, defeating the opponent panels in the elections, held here.
According to details, the university administration had officially established an election commission office for this election and appointed Director of Purchase, Owais Saleem, as the Election Commissioner. He conducted the elections in an extremely impartial, transparent, peaceful, and pleasant manner.
According to Election Commissioner Awais Saleem, the other elected office-bearers are:Ajmal Shah(Senior Vice President), Faisal Munir(Vice President), Amjad ur Rehman (General Secretary), Yasir Waheed Awan(Deputy General Secretary), Syed Mubarik Ali Shah (Joint Secretary),Muhammad Ayas (Finance Secretary), Muhammad Adrees Raja (Information Secretary), Shehzad Zafar (sports Secretary), Muhammad Manshad Khan(Cultural Secretary) and Abdur Raheem Abbasi (Coordination Secretary).
In a statement, the newly elected President thanked the University’s administration for its support in holding the elections in a peaceful and orderly manner.
He assured that they will firmly stand by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for the development of the University and providing best possible academic services to the students.
