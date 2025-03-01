Open Menu

Al-Fateh Group Wins AIOU Employees' Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Al-Fateh group wins AIOU Employees' elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Al-Fateh group led by its President Sher Asif Satti won the annual elections (2025-27) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Employees' Welfare Association.

They got clear-cut majority, defeating the opponent panels in the elections, held here.

According to details, the university administration had officially established an election commission office for this election and appointed Director of Purchase, Owais Saleem, as the Election Commissioner. He conducted the elections in an extremely impartial, transparent, peaceful, and pleasant manner.

According to Election Commissioner Awais Saleem, the other elected office-bearers are:Ajmal Shah(Senior Vice President), Faisal Munir(Vice President), Amjad ur Rehman (General Secretary), Yasir Waheed Awan(Deputy General Secretary), Syed Mubarik Ali Shah (Joint Secretary),Muhammad Ayas (Finance Secretary), Muhammad Adrees Raja (Information Secretary), Shehzad Zafar (sports Secretary), Muhammad Manshad Khan(Cultural Secretary) and Abdur Raheem Abbasi (Coordination Secretary).

In a statement, the newly elected President thanked the University’s administration for its support in holding the elections in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He assured that they will firmly stand by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for the development of the University and providing best possible academic services to the students.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

3 hours ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

14 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

14 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

14 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

15 hours ago
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

15 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

15 hours ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

15 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

15 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan