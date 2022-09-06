UrduPoint.com

Al-hamra Observes Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday observed Pakistan Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland at the Alhamra Arts Center

LAC Executive Director Muhammad Rafi Ullah said the Pak armed forces were the guarantors of survival and security of Pakistan.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said:" Like our armed forces, the young generationis also the custodian of future of the homeland and Alhamra is doing its duty well by making theyoung generation the protector of the frontiers of art, literature and culture".

