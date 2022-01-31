Al-Huda Foundation hands over relief goods to Afghan authorities

Al-Huda International Welfare Foundation Monday handed over three trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Pak-Afghan border

LANDI KOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Al-Huda International Welfare Foundation Monday handed over three trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Pak-Afghan border.

The relief goods consisted of blankets, medicines, flour and other edibles.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Landi Kotal, Ashrafuddin and authorities of the Al-Huda Welfare Foundation handed over the goods to Afghan authorities to minimize the hardships of the people of Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the authorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan appreciated the efforts of Pakistan and Al-Huda Welfare Foundation for provision of essential relief goods to the people of Afghanistan at this critical juncture.