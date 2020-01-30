Al-khair university sells degrees: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed

Plea against the re-appointment of teacher has been registered for hearing in Supreme Court Lahore registry

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Plea against the re-appointment of teacher has been registered for hearing in Supreme Court Lahore registry.Court has ordered to club the cases of nature.Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked " Al-Khair University sells degrees and we do not recognize it.

According to media report, a hearing of the petition filed against the re-appointment of teacher was held in SC bench presided over by CJP.Court has ordered the parties to produce more documents."Will we accept a Phd degree of 5 year old child if attested by the Higher education Commission (HEC)?" said the CJ.