UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-khair University Sells Degrees: Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Al-khair university sells degrees: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed

Plea against the re-appointment of teacher has been registered for hearing in Supreme Court Lahore registry

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Plea against the re-appointment of teacher has been registered for hearing in Supreme Court Lahore registry.Court has ordered to club the cases of nature.Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked " Al-Khair University sells degrees and we do not recognize it.

According to media report, a hearing of the petition filed against the re-appointment of teacher was held in SC bench presided over by CJP.Court has ordered the parties to produce more documents."Will we accept a Phd degree of 5 year old child if attested by the Higher education Commission (HEC)?" said the CJ.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court HEC Media Court

Recent Stories

Flo By Shahi Sawari Launches Services For Everyday ..

10 minutes ago

New Islamabad Airport contractor paid Rs 560 mln k ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

24 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

24 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival to open Friday

24 minutes ago

Russia denies bombing bakery and medical clinic in ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.