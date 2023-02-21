Al-Khidmat 47-member team returns from Turkey, Syria after rescue mission completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Khidmat Foundation has completed successfully its search and rescue mission in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

After the tragic earthquake, the Foundation immediately dispatched a team of 47 volunteers with search and rescue skills to provide aid to those affected by the disaster. The team, consisting of volunteers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan, worked alongside international aid teams for 12 continuous days to locate and rescue survivors.

Upon completion of their mission, the volunteers were warmly welcomed at Islamabad International Airport by Provincial President Khalid Waqas, says a press release.

During the welcome ceremony, Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Khalid Waqas, along with Al-Khidmat Gilgit Baltistan President Zakaria Ahmed Advocate, Islamabad Al-Khidmat President Hamid Athar, and Provincial Media Manager Noorul Wahid Jadoon, paid tribute to the volunteers for their valuable services to humanity in the difficult time of trial.

They presented bouquets to the volunteers and praised their dedication and hard work during the mission.

The successful completion of the mission by Al-Khidmat Foundation is a testament to their commitment to serving humanity in times of need.The Foundation has a long history of providing relief and aid to those affected by natural disasters and crises, and this mission is yet another example of their unwavering dedication to this noble cause.

The Foundation continues to encourage the public to support their efforts in helping those in need, both locally and internationally.