Al-Khidmat announces scholarships for 1,500 orphan children

The Jamaat-i-Islami's Al-Khidmat Foundation has announced educational scholarships for 1,500 orphan and deserving students in Sialkot

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Sialkot District Mehmood Ejaz Bhatti told the media on Monday that woollies and health cards would also be given to 200 deserving and needy people.

He said that a local philanthropist Saeed Anwar Jayyat has established a well-equipped gynae hospital at village Kotli Bhutta and donated it to Al-Khidmat Foundation, where free-of-cost maternity medical treatment was being given to local women.