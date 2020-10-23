UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Khidmat Arranges Free Eye Camp For Poor People

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Al-Khidmat arranges free eye camp for poor people

Al-Khidmat Foundation Lower Dir, in collaboration with Hayat organization of Turkey, Friday arranged free eye camp for poor and deserving people of the district

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) : Al-Khidmat Foundation Lower Dir, in collaboration with Hayat organization of Turkey, Friday arranged free eye camp for poor and deserving people of the district.

The camp entertained 400 patients and conducted 150 surgeries free of cost. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Tariq Jamal and District Officer Youth Affairs Lower Dir Izhar ud Din visited the camp.

Tariq Jamal appreciated the organizers and expressed hope that they would keep serving the poor segments of society.

The district officer youth appreciated the services rendered by youth volunteers during the free eye camp. He advised the youth volunteers to keep playing a positive role and serving the people wholeheartedly.

On behalf of the district administration, Izhar ud Din thanked the visiting Turkish delegation for their volunteer services.

Related Topics

Poor Turkey Dir (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

21 minutes ago

All set to celebrate 73rd Founding Anniversary of ..

3 minutes ago

12 arrested, stolen motorbike, narcotics recovered ..

3 minutes ago

FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental hea ..

3 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super League-2020 trophies unveiling c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.