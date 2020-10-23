Al-Khidmat arranges free eye camp for poor people

Al-Khidmat Foundation Lower Dir, in collaboration with Hayat organization of Turkey, Friday arranged free eye camp for poor and deserving people of the district

The camp entertained 400 patients and conducted 150 surgeries free of cost. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Tariq Jamal and District Officer Youth Affairs Lower Dir Izhar ud Din visited the camp.

Tariq Jamal appreciated the organizers and expressed hope that they would keep serving the poor segments of society.

The district officer youth appreciated the services rendered by youth volunteers during the free eye camp. He advised the youth volunteers to keep playing a positive role and serving the people wholeheartedly.

On behalf of the district administration, Izhar ud Din thanked the visiting Turkish delegation for their volunteer services.