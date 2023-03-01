UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Bahawalpur Arranges Skills Development Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Al-Khidmat Bahawalpur arranges Skills Development Course

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur (Women Wing) has organized a free skills development course for girls here at Orientation E-Library Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, in order to equip girls with modern skills and knowledge, Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur (Women Wing) made arrangements for holding of free skills development course for girls at Orientation E-Library in Dring Stadium Bahawalpur City.

Sixty girl candidates from several colleges and universities of the district participated in the course.

They were imparted knowledge and skills training from experts. The professors of colleges and universities and office-bearers of Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur performed their duties as master trainers and supervisors of the course. Ms. Kausar Sadique, Vice President, Al-Khidmat Foundation (Women Wing) and Ms. Sadia Zeeshan Akhtar, Provincial Coordinator, Al-Khidmat Foundation South Punjab (Women Wing) were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Chamber Women Commerce From

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

50 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

1 hour ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

1 hour ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.