Al-Khidmat Bahawalpur arranges Skills Development Course

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur (Women Wing) has organized a free skills development course for girls here at Orientation E-Library Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, in order to equip girls with modern skills and knowledge, Al-Khidmat Foundation Bahawalpur (Women Wing) made arrangements for holding of free skills development course for girls at Orientation E-Library in Dring Stadium Bahawalpur City.

Sixty girl candidates from several colleges and universities of the district participated in the course.

They were imparted knowledge and skills training from experts. The professors of colleges and universities and office-bearers of Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur performed their duties as master trainers and supervisors of the course. Ms. Kausar Sadique, Vice President, Al-Khidmat Foundation (Women Wing) and Ms. Sadia Zeeshan Akhtar, Provincial Coordinator, Al-Khidmat Foundation South Punjab (Women Wing) were also present.