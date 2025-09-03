Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Collected Rs 50m For Reconstruction In Flood Affected Areas: Khalid Waqas

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Al-Khidmat collected Rs 50m for reconstruction in flood affected areas: Khalid Waqas

Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas has handed over a relief check of Rs. 50 million to Al-Khidmat Foundation North Pakhtunkhwa President Fazal Mahmood for initiation of rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses, mosques and properties in the flood-affected districts of Buner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur and other districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas has handed over a relief check of Rs. 50 million to Al-Khidmat Foundation North Pakhtunkhwa President Fazal Mahmood for initiation of rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses, mosques and properties in the flood-affected districts of Buner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur and other districts.

The amount of Rs.

50 million has been collected for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas told at Peshawar Press Club here Wednesday.

Former Senior Provincial Minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Ameer Inayatullah Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central Ameer Abdul Wasi, Al-Khidmat Foundation Peshawar President Arbab Abdul Haseeb and Al-Khidmat Provincial Media Manager Noorul Wahid Jadoon, were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

10 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

10 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

10 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

16 minutes ago
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

16 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

16 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

16 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

16 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

23 minutes ago
 Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after ..

Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan