Al-Khidmat Collected Rs 50m For Reconstruction In Flood Affected Areas: Khalid Waqas
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas has handed over a relief check of Rs. 50 million to Al-Khidmat Foundation North Pakhtunkhwa President Fazal Mahmood for initiation of rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses, mosques and properties in the flood-affected districts of Buner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur and other districts.
The amount of Rs.
50 million has been collected for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas told at Peshawar Press Club here Wednesday.
Former Senior Provincial Minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Ameer Inayatullah Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central Ameer Abdul Wasi, Al-Khidmat Foundation Peshawar President Arbab Abdul Haseeb and Al-Khidmat Provincial Media Manager Noorul Wahid Jadoon, were also present on the occasion.
