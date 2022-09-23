UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Delegation Calls On Chief Secretary

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Al-Khidmat delegation calls on Chief Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Al-Khidmat Foundation on Friday called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash at his office.

During the meeting, flood response measures, orphanage homes and rehabilitation of drug addicts came under the discussion.

The Chief Secretary said that close coordination among the government bodies and welfare organizations was imperative to enhance the outreach of public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Secretary appreciated relief and rescue activities of Al-Kidmat Foundation in the flood affected areas.

