UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Distributes Food Packages Among 55 Flood-hit Christian Families In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Al-Khidmat distributes food packages among 55 flood-hit Christian families in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) engaged in help of calamity-affected people in Pakistan, has extended help to 55 Christian families badly affected by recent floods in Tank district.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, these affected Christian families were provided with food packages.

The recent flood has affected people from all walks of life and Al-Khidmat Foundation is providing indiscriminate help, adds the press release.

The organization believes in service of humanity and for this purpose is providing help to all who have suffered due to the devastating floods.

The food package distribution was supervised by Javed Gill, Incharge Minority Wing of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

It merits a mention here that Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far provided help to 110 flood-hit families from minority communities in KP.

Javed Gill informed APP that his organization had provided assistance to Christians and Hindus in Nowshera and Tank districts who are badly impacted by flooding in their area.

The assistance was in shape of edible goods including flour, cooking oil, tea, sugar, milk and necessary medicines.

From anywhere in the province, we provide help after receiving reports about deserving families of minority community, he added.

Just recently, Gill informed, "I received report about some families of minority community who are in need of help in Charsadda district and we are planning to extend support to them after getting necessary information."Javed Gill, who also belongs to Christian community, said a number of welfare organizations of Christians had provided help to a large number of flood-stricken Muslim families in different districts of KP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Flood Oil Charsadda Nowshera Tank Muslim Christian All From Flour

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

25 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

41 minutes ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

2 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.