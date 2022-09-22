Al-Khidmat distributes food packages among 55 flood-hit Christian families in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) engaged in help of calamity-affected people in Pakistan, has extended help to 55 Christian families badly affected by recent floods in Tank district.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, these affected Christian families were provided with food packages.

The recent flood has affected people from all walks of life and Al-Khidmat Foundation is providing indiscriminate help, adds the press release.

The organization believes in service of humanity and for this purpose is providing help to all who have suffered due to the devastating floods.

The food package distribution was supervised by Javed Gill, Incharge Minority Wing of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

It merits a mention here that Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far provided help to 110 flood-hit families from minority communities in KP.

Javed Gill informed APP that his organization had provided assistance to Christians and Hindus in Nowshera and Tank districts who are badly impacted by flooding in their area.

The assistance was in shape of edible goods including flour, cooking oil, tea, sugar, milk and necessary medicines.

From anywhere in the province, we provide help after receiving reports about deserving families of minority community, he added.

Just recently, Gill informed, "I received report about some families of minority community who are in need of help in Charsadda district and we are planning to extend support to them after getting necessary information."Javed Gill, who also belongs to Christian community, said a number of welfare organizations of Christians had provided help to a large number of flood-stricken Muslim families in different districts of KP.