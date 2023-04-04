Al-Khidmat donates 10 wheelchairs to DHQ hospital for patients

Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) donated ten (10) wheelchairs to DHQ Hospital Vehari for the convenience of patients on Tuesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) donated ten (10) wheelchairs to DHQ Hospital Vehari for the convenience of patients on Tuesday.

President AKF Vehari Abdul Aziz Bhutta handed over the wheelchairs to CEO of Health Dr. Siddiq Baloch and Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Ahmad Faraz.

Speaking on the occasion Bhutta said that AKF was operating all over the world projecting a soft image of Pakistan.

He said the organisation distributed 123 wheelchairs in Vehari last year.

Ali Waqas Hanjra, Prof. Rao Farman Kausar were the special guests at the ceremony presided over by CEO Health Vehari.

DMS Dr. Irfan Shakeel, surgeon Dr. Mohsin Mumtaz, former president Vehari chamber Mian Khalid Mahmood, traders representatives and notables were present on the occasion.