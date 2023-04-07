Close
Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Hosts 'Iftar' For Orphans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 08:37 PM

The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) here on Friday organised an 'Iftar' dinner for orphan children to mark World Orphan Day in Aghos Al Khidmat Sardar Garhi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) here on Friday organised an 'Iftar' dinner for orphan children to mark World Orphan Day in Aghos Al Khidmat Sardar Garhi.

The 'Iftar' dinner among others was attended by Chief Minister aides including Adnan Jalil and Malik Mehar Elahi besides a large number of people including renowned poet, Abaseen Yousafzai.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial President Al Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas told that Ramazan 15 was being celebrated in Islamic countries as World Orphans Day.

The day was meant to sensitize people about the plight of orphans, muster resources for addressing their deprivations and make them useful citizens, he said.

He said that Al Khidmat Foundation was incessantly endeavouring to help out more than 21000 orphans in the country and added that day demands our commitment and resolve to reduce the suffering of orphans and enable them to play their role in the development of the country.

