Al-Khidmat Foundation Announces `Award For Journalists’, Signs MoU With PPC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced `Award for Journalists’ to honor their efforts in highlighting welfare-oriented activities for reducing difficulties faced by people

This announcement was made by President Al-Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club.

President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik, Senior Journalist, Muhammad Riaz and representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation were present on the occasion.

Al-Khidmat Foundation and Peshawar Press Club also signed a MoU for the provision of health, medical and financial facilities for journalists of Peshawar.

Khalid Waqas said the award would be given to ten journalists for their distinguished work in the field of welfare activities in the province. Journalists from print, electronic and social media can submit their work by February 20, 2024. The terms and conditions of the Award will be shared by PPC will all the members, he added.

Regarding the MoU, he said journalists can avail up to 30 percent discount on examination, treatment and medicine fees at Al-Khidmat Hospital.

He said the families of late journalists will be provided monthly financial support besides free education for the orphans.

Any journalist whose child is a thalassemia patient will get free treatment from Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Similarly, in the mass marriage programme of Al-Khidmat, around two packages of dowry will be reserved for the wedding of deserving journalists' daughters.

Speaking on the occasion, President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the Al-Khidat Foundation for extending generous support and cooperation to the journalist community.

He also announced free holding of Al-Khidmat activities at the premises of Peshawar of Press Club.

Later, Arshad Aziz Malik and Khalid Waqas signed the MoU in the presence of a large number of media men.

