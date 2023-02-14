Al-Khidmat Foundation appeals to collect donations for earthquake victims of Turkiye, Syria

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Khalid Waqas on Tuesday directed the district presidents of all districts of the province to speed up the process of collecting donations for the relief of Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims.

In a statement issued here, he directed to accelerate the series of meetings with philanthropists including the shop-to-shop campaign for obtaining donations and run a special campaign for at least one week.

He said that Mian Abdul Shakoor, the Central Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, was supervising the self-help activities in Turkiye and Syria, while our volunteer teams were also engaged in search and rescue activities in the affected areas.

He said that due to the increase in cold in the affected areas, the affected people needed food as well as tents, blankets, warm clothes and medicines.

He said that the government of Turkiye and its people always helped Pakistan in such situations so now the Pakistani nation and Al-Khidmat Foundation would not leave the earthquake victims of Turkiye alone and all available resources would be used for their rehabilitation.