Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation Arranges Luncheon, Distributes Sacrificial Meat Among Transgenders, Artists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation arranges luncheon, distributes sacrificial meat among transgenders, artists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of Pakistan's biggest humanitarian organization, here on Saturday arranged a luncheon and also distributed sacrificial meat among the marginalized transgender community and artists.

The objective of the initiative was to involve these neglected segment of transgender into Eid celebrations by arranging a get together for them, said Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, Manager Media Al-Khidmat Foundation Peshawar.

Talking to newsmen, Noor-ul-Wahid said that the ceremony was held at the main office of Al-Khidmat Foundation on G.T road Peshawar.

A large number of trans persons and artists from Peshawar attended the luncheon and enjoyed the symptoms feast.

"This is a very welcoming initiative taken by Al-Khidmat Foundation and has won our hearts," commented a transgender.

She said the trans persons are living in seclusion due to rejection by society and even by their own families.

Such behavior is badly impacting the psychological health of transgender who are considering themselves as alien in society, she continued, she added.

The transgenders suggested the approach of Al-Khidmat should be adopted and replicated by all other organizations for bringing the trans persons into the mainstream and helping them in coming out of the mental stress and trauma they are facing due to stigma connected with their gender and rejection by society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Road Media All From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan