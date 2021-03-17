Al-Khidmat Foundation, Baghban Trust distributes cheaques among 14 deserving families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation and Baghban Trust Wednesday distributed chgeques among14 deserving families to cater their basic needs.

Addressing on the occasion, Al-Khidmat Foundation President Hamid Athar Malik said financial assistance to the needy was religious and moral responsibility of Muslims, said a press release.

He said Al-Khidmat was also running another programme which provides easy installment loans to the working people so that they could have a better livelihood at this trying time.