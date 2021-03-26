UrduPoint.com
Al- Khidmat Foundation Decides To Setup Corona Care Units In Kohat, Mardan

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

The Al- Khidmat Foundation has decided to setup special Corona care units in Kohat and Mardan and finalized preparations to supply oxygen supplement to patients at their homes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Al- Khidmat Foundation has decided to setup special Corona care units in Kohat and Mardan and finalized preparations to supply oxygen supplement to patients at their homes.

The provincial president of Al- Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas on Friday held an emergency meeting of Corona task force in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus cases in many districts including Peshawar.

The meeting was attended attended by Chairman Corona task force by renowned Cardiologist Prof.

Dr. Abdul Malik, Al- Khidmat Health Services Director, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, provincial Health Manager Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, District President, Arbab Abdul Haseeb and Director Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad .

The meeting took important decisions to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to deal effectively with the alarming situation due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

The meeting decided to provide all possible facilities for treatment of patients.

